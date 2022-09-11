Greytown Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Greytown Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,146 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 14.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GSK by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,778 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $31.89 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

