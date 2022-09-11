Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,932,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,928,000. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $86.63 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

