Greytown Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 789 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.41 and a 200-day moving average of $266.91.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

