Greytown Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 252.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Shopify by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,625,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Shopify by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after purchasing an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $34.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

