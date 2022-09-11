Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 3,404 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $108.48 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.21 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

