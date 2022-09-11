GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,550 at Morgan Stanley

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.67) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. GSK has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,194,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,899 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

