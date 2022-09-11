H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has SEK 95 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 130.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 105 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.67.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

