Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stake Trimmed by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,411 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 157,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE HBB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 9,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,109. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.