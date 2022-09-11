Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €155.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €158.10 ($161.33) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 1-year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of €143.24 and a 200 day moving average of €144.96.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

