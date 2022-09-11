Head to Head Analysis: AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) vs. Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent N/A -8.22% -2.71% Alithya Group -3.83% -9.20% -4.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 0 0 7 0 3.00 Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

AdTheorent currently has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 248.71%. Alithya Group has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 120.24%. Given AdTheorent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Volatility and Risk

AdTheorent has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Alithya Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 1.21 $26.20 million N/A N/A Alithya Group $349.33 million 0.52 -$12.40 million ($0.15) -14.00

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alithya Group.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Alithya Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

