Head to Head Review: Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) versus Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Soitec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 6.24 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -1.09 Soitec $968.32 million N/A $234.82 million N/A N/A

Soitec has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Soitec 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Additive Solutions and Soitec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Soitec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Soitec N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soitec has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Soitec beats Sigma Additive Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and new 5G sub-6 GHz/ mmWave smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI products that address the requirements for integrating high and low voltage functions in power IC devices for automotive and industry markets. Further, the company offers Smart photonics-SOI products for optical networking; Smart Imager-SOI products for next generation 3D image sensing; Auto Smartsic for green mobility; Connect RF-GaN for 5G infrastructure architecture and smartphone power amplifier markets; Connect-POI engineered substrates for high performance surface acoustic wave filter; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

