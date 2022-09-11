Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00017139 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $17.48 million and $506,415.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,705.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00052849 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00066140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004606 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00074735 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

