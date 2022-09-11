Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,217 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

