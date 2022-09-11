Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $60.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.55. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,660,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hexcel by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,048,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,124,000 after buying an additional 622,263 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

