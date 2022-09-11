Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,598 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 2.8% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 839,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BA opened at $157.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

