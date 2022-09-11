Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,802 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

