Hillman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 652 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPG opened at $103.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

