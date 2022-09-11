Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $249.71 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Hive has a market capitalization of $249.71 million and $26.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.50 or 0.00160150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00035247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00093918 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 434,792,668 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.