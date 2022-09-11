Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT) Shares Sold by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lowered its stake in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,553 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.07% of Home Plate Acquisition worth $18,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,941,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,716,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Home Plate Acquisition by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,458,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $9,573,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of HPLT stock remained flat at $9.79 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 341. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

About Home Plate Acquisition

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

