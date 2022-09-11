Hord (HORD) Market Cap Tops $1.56 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Hord coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $198,674.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035056 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,004.34 or 0.99126931 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00036746 BTC.

About Hord

HORD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins. Hord’s official website is www.hord.app/#token.

Hord Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hord Fund is a data protocol that enables market leaders to broadcast their portfolio holdings while providing smart contracts that consume the broadcasted data to allow the masses to seamlessly mirror the live portfolio changes of market leaders. The protocol is designed to facilitate the most commonplace behavioral trait in crypto: social hodling.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

