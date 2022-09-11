Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.78-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.20 billion-$12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.45 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL stock opened at $46.86 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.52.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hormel Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.