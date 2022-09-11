HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($6.95) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 640.73 ($7.74).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 525 ($6.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £104.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 921.05. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a one year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 530.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.32.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.