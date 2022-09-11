Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

