Hush Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $574,605.14 and approximately $37.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00295918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00076188 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.