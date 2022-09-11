HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Position Decreased by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC decreased its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,294 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of HyreCar worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in HyreCar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. grew its position in HyreCar by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in HyreCar by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,439,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,710,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.68. HyreCar Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 598.93% and a negative net margin of 48.69%.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

