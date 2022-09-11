ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.45.

ICON Public stock opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a one year low of $196.34 and a one year high of $313.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.66.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

