Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0099 (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. Idavoll Network has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN.

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

