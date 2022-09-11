Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,728 shares during the quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Identiv were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $13,553,000. Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in shares of Identiv by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after purchasing an additional 191,547 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $1,357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Identiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a P/E ratio of -150.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. Identiv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Identiv had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVE. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Identiv from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

