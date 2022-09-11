IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 515,717 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,064,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,717 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $44,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,520,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,739,000 after acquiring an additional 769,234 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,723,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,569,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 483,582 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. 1,094,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,509. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.40.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

