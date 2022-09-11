IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.99. 431,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,629. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.