IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 24,813 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:SGDM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,947. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $35.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46.

