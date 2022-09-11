IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $10.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. 2,953,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,436. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.88 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

