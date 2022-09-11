IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV stock traded up $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $408.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,589,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $404.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.15.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

