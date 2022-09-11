IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,607 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 555,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,577. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.76.

