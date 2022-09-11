Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Price Target Cut to €22.50

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IDEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.00 ($22.45) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($26.02) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.88.

IDEXY stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil ( OTCMKTS:IDEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

