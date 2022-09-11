Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).

INF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Informa stock opened at GBX 560.80 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,738.67. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

