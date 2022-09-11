Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 670.75 ($8.10).
INF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.28) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 690 ($8.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Informa Trading Up 2.6 %
Informa stock opened at GBX 560.80 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of £8.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,738.67. Informa has a one year low of GBX 459.80 ($5.56) and a one year high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 564.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 565.69.
Informa Cuts Dividend
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
