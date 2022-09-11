Inherent Group LP Purchases Shares of 542,888 PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 542,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,000. PureCycle Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 0.33% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 171,224 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at PureCycle Technologies

In related news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 72,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $539,552.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,040.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE PCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 12.85 and a quick ratio of 12.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.