Inherent Group LP Sells 119,673 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Inherent Group LP lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,673 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 5.1% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Inherent Group LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,395 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,611,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 837,572 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 751,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 429,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Univar Solutions by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after buying an additional 412,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $10,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,371.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $814,830. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 740,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,571. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

