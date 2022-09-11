Insider Buying: Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires £14,100 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Colleen McHugh acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

LON RECI opened at GBX 140 ($1.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 137.50 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 159.42 ($1.93). The company has a market capitalization of £321.06 million and a PE ratio of 1,272.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 148.72.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,909.09%.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

