Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Palo Alto Investors LP

Palo Alto Investors LP reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,881,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144,407 shares during the period. Insmed comprises 10.7% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palo Alto Investors LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $138,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853 over the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.83. 783,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,162. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

