Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.25. Intapp has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intapp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

