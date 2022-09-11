Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.96.

INTC stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 12 month low of $29.91 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

