International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Greytown Advisors Inc.

Greytown Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

