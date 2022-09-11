Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Kenfarb & CO.

Kenfarb & CO. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 3.9% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 461,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 337,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Intuit by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuit Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.61.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $450.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

