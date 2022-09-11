Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 7.1% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.32. 1,900,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,451. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.92.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.