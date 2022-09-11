Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000. FOX accounts for 2.5% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FOX by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 714,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,537. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

