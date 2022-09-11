Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,982. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

