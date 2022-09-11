iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 490,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,499. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.82.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

