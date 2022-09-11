iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Reduced by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 532,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.27. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

