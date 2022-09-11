iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,009 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 7,796,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

